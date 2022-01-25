Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3,446.50

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,446.50 ($46.50) and last traded at GBX 3,446.50 ($46.50), with a volume of 79722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,591 ($48.45).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,910 ($120.21) to GBX 7,130 ($96.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.06) to GBX 6,285 ($84.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,751.36 ($118.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,251.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,471.34. The firm has a market cap of £7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

