Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 55616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.57) to GBX 7,300 ($98.49) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,561.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

