Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 55616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
Several analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.57) to GBX 7,300 ($98.49) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,561.83.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.