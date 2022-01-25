JUST Price Hits $0.0389 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $284.04 million and $295.00 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.16 or 0.06641472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,369.46 or 0.99518360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006333 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

