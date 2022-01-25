K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$10.00 target price by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

KNT stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Tuesday. 337,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

