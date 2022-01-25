K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KNT. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.21.

KNT stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.12. 301,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,681. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.47.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million. Equities analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

