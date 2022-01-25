Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $34.70

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $35.81. Karooooo shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

