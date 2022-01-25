Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $34.70

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $35.81. Karooooo shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
