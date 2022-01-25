Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.58.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX stock opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $94.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.