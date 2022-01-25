Katalyo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,335.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $624,786.16 and $2,335.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.38 or 0.06596277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,321.00 or 0.99894958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.