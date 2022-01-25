Katalyo Reaches One Day Volume of $1,922.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $652,654.67 and approximately $1,922.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.46 or 0.06637564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,281.84 or 0.99700880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

