Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Up 27.3%

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT) rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 6,328,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 1,078,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

About Katoro Gold (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and mineral exploration and development company the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Haneti Polymetallic project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania.

