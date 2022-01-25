Kava Hits Market Capitalization of $486.43 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Kava has a total market cap of $486.43 million and $79.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00008694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00184566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00031950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00375343 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 148,368,268 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

