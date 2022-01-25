Kava.io Hits 24 Hour Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00184258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00032908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00380471 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00068426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

