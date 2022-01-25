Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Outperform

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCBG. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. 28,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,837. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $463.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 119,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.