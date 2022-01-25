Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,589,000 after acquiring an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.66. 47,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,501. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

