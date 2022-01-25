Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

KEL stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,677. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.20.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

