Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €100.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €100.00 ($113.64) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.75 ($116.76).

Shares of KGX stock traded down €4.60 ($5.23) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €81.48 ($92.59). The company had a trading volume of 342,300 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.22. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a one year high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

