Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,963,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,096 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.56% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $272,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 80,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,499. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

