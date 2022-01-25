Key Tronic (KTCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Key Tronic has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.030-$0.080 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $132.76 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

