KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TALO. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE TALO opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $829.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $12,889,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,512 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

