KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 229,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 358,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

