KeyCorp Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,250.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,553.78.

Shopify stock opened at $938.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,357.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,439.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

