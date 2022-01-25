KeyCorp Downgrades Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Sector Weight

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE:PLAN opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Anaplan by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Anaplan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,199,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.