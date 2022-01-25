KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $6.30 on Tuesday, hitting $132.99. 11,781,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,767,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

