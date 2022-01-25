KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.76.

KLAC stock traded down $20.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.11. 1,780,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,854. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,865.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 24,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,308,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,618 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2,121.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after buying an additional 4,218,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KLA by 9,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,668,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $222,093,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

