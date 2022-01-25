KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.76.
KLAC stock traded down $20.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.11. 1,780,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,854. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,865.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 24,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,308,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,618 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2,121.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after buying an additional 4,218,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KLA by 9,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,668,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $222,093,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
