KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRCX. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

Lam Research stock traded down $33.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $679.30 and its 200 day moving average is $625.04. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

