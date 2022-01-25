KeyCorp Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $40.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.54.

BIGC stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.88.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,284. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

