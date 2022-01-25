KeyCorp Lowers BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $8.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price dropped by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of BTRS opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

