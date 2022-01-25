KeyCorp Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $700.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $750.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $534.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

