KeyCorp Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $700.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $750.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.
Shares of INTU stock opened at $534.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.63.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
