KeyCorp Lowers Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $40.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NYSE:LSPD opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.