KeyCorp Trims Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Target Price to $15.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

OTCMKTS:AVDX opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72. Avant Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. Avant Diagnostics’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

