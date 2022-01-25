KeyCorp Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $60.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.96.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.02. nCino has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in nCino by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in nCino by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in nCino by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in nCino by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

