KeyCorp Trims Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price to $35.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Squarespace’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Squarespace will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $787,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $2,490,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $3,360,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

