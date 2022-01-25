KeyFi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $83,930.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.27 or 0.06640433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.88 or 1.00224423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049205 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

