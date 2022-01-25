Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

About Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.