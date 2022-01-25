Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Shares Down 2.1%

Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41.

Kiadis Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIADF)

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

