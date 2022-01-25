KickToken [new] Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken [new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006241 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.