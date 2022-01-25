Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $118.24

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.24 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.35). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,451,903 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £446.20 million and a PE ratio of -500.00.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.