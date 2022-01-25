Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Kilroy Realty also posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

