Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Lowered to $21.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.86. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

