Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 281,821 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

