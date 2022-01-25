Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 36,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.