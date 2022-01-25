Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,295 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $28,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 112,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

KMI stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

