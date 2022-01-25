Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Cap of $586,596.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $586,596.00 and $202,064.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.67 or 0.06636410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.10 or 0.99939093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049036 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.