Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 798.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $201.85 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

