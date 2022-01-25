Kings Point Capital Management Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 816.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 64,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

ABT stock opened at $123.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.