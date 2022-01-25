Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 179.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 72,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 620,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 649,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

