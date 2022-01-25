Kings Point Capital Management Sells 1,912 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 20.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

