Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.48

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNTE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

