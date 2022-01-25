Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.75 ($116.76).

Shares of FRA:KGX traded down €4.60 ($5.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €81.48 ($92.59). The stock had a trading volume of 342,300 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.22. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

