Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €110.00 ($125.00) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.75 ($116.76).

Shares of FRA KGX traded down €4.60 ($5.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €81.48 ($92.59). 342,300 shares of the company were exchanged. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($92.98). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.22.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

